Obituaries

FALZON. On March 26, at home, LAWRENCE, aged 100, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Karin, his son Michael and his wife Patricia, his granddaughter Nicole, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, March 29, at 2pm, at the Immaculate Conception of Mary, Mother of the Church, Tal-Ibraġ parish, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Caritas, Ħamrun, or Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On March 27, at her residence, BERNADETTE, of Sliema, formerly of Finchley Road, London, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her nephews Simon, Cedric, Stephen and Julian, her niece Kristine, her grandnephews Marcus and Sam, her loving carer Emelinda, and numerous nephews and nieces. The funeral leaves her residence in Sliema tomorrow, Saturday, March 29, at 9am, for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

Tomorrow being the 38th anniversary of the death of MARIKA NAUDI, née Hili, a Mass will be held tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ, St Andrews. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

CARABOT – EDGAR. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His children, Mary Ann, Philip and Sandra.

FARRUGIA. Remembering dear uncle EDGAR on his anniversary. Mabel and Constance and their families.

LAFERLA. In loving memory of our dearest friend VIKKI on the fifth anniversary of her calling to eternal life. So dearly missed and never forgotten. Rest in peace dear friend. Margaret and Edna.

MUSÙ. In everlasting memory of our dear dad ANTHONY (Tony) on the 48th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his children Antoine, Charles and David, together with their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ROSSO. In loving memory of a dear father, VICTOR, on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by his daughter Alida, husband Edward, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

SPITERI STAINES. In loving memory of VINCENT, today the 12th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His widow Marilyn, children Patrick and his wife Janet, Joanna and her husband Mark, grandchildren James, Michael and Julia. Rest in peace.

VASSALLO – JOSEPH PAUL (JP). In loving memory of our beloved and exemplary father on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Stephen, Peter, Joe, Christine, Francis and all their families.

LOUIS BIANCHI. Today being the trigesime die from Louis' passing. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 5pm at the crypt of the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy in Naxxar. The crypt is accessible via the Sanctuary’s side entrance. Family and friends are welcome.

We think about you always; We talk about you still; You have never been forgotten; And you never will. We hold you close within our hearts; And there you will remain; To walk and guide us through our lives; Until we meet again. In loving and unfading memory of NAZZARENO VELLA founder of Hal Mann who went to meet the Risen Lord on March 28, 2023. Never forgotten by his wife, Mary Rose, his children, Miriam, Joe, Paul, Aldo, Joan, Raymond, and their spouses, his grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, his sister Rita, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please remember him in your daily prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at Santa Maria Assunta parish church, Mġarr. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In remembrance of our two beautiful angels CARMEN FENECH ZAHRA (11.11.1961 – 21.3.2001) and LISA MARIA ZAHRA FENECH (2.12.1998 – 19.3.2014). Lisa Maria Zahra Fenech who left this world tragically on March 19, 2014, at the age of 15, and her mother Carmen Fenech Zahra who died on March 21, 2001, at the age of 39. Mass in memory, postponed from 22nd March 2025, will now be held on Saturday 29 March at 10am at Tal-Karmnu Basilica Valletta. Friends and relatives are invited to attend Tony, Bella, Nicholas, Natasha, Michelle and the Zahra and Fenech families.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.