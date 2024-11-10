Obituaries

PECORELLA. On November 8, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPHINE of Sliema, widow of Ignatius, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joanna, Nadine and her husband Kenneth Camilleri, and Caroline and her husband Reuben Abdilla, her grandchildren Jeremy, Amber and Peter, her brother and sister Albert and Lina, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, November 12, at 8.15am, for Sacro Cuor sanctuary parish church, Sliema, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to animal sanctuaries will be greatly appreciated. The family asks attendees to wear colours of their choice, preferably not black. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAMMUT ALESSI. On November 8, ERIKA, aged 62, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Roger Testa, her son George, her daughter Lara, other relatives, colleagues and friends. Funeral Mass will be held at Mellieħa parish church on Tuesday, November 12, at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On November 8, at Casa Antonia, JANE, retired assistant head, Santa Venera School, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Joe and his wife Madeleine, Imelda Vella, widow of her brother Robert, her sisters Paulette, widow of Aldo Testone, and Helen, wife of Pierre Falzon, her nieces and nephews, Roberta, wife of Duncan Montfort, Rebecca, wife of Bojan Falzon Vasic, Chiara Testone, Gianluca Falzon and Antonio Testone, all her cousins, friends and former colleagues. She leaves to reunite with her parents Roby and Mary and her brother Robert.

The funeral cortège will leave Casa Antonia on Monday, November 11, at 8.30am, for the ‘Old Church’ in Birkirkara dedicated to Our Lady, where mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Marija Addolorata Cemetery. At the request of the family, as opposed to sending flowers, donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG. In loving memory of DORIS on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life.

Today, like many other days,

Brings special thoughts of you,

Of happy times we shared

And caring things you used to do.

You were someone special

Who will always be remembered.

Hope you know you are missed

More than words could ever say.

Deeply missed by her sister Jane and all the family. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BRINCAT – ORESTE. Unfading memories of a caring father and grandfather who passed away on 10.11.1998. Remembering also with love and affection our mother VIOLET, and our brother EDGAR. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Today’s 12.30pm mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul.

CILIA – ĊETTINA, née Buttigieg, 4.8.2001. Dearest Tina, today is our birthday, another birthday without you. I long for past birthdays when we used to celebrate this day together. I relive sweet memories of past birthdays when we were young and carefree. You are now celebrating this day in Heaven, walking in paths of glory with the angels. I miss you more and more each passing day, though in my heart you are always with me. Happy birthday. Your twin sister Antoinette.

De MARCO. In loving memory of our dearest sister ANGELA, née Tabone, today being the 16th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. She is fondly remembered by her brothers and sisters, Kay and Philip, Paul and Liz, George, Stephen and Angela, Bobby and John, and also by her nephews and nieces. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DEBONO – ROSE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Jojo and Gladys, Myrtle and family.

DESIRA BUTTIGIEG – WILFRED, 1924-2007. In loving memory of our father, forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Robert, Rosella and their families.

DINGLI – JOSEPH and KATHLEEN. Always remembering our dear parents with love and affection. Their daughters Monica, Agnes, Cecilia, Alice, and their families.

FABRI. In loving memory of our dearest TANYA, today the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Her brothers Alfred, Robert and Noel, and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GATT – MABEL. Today the 20th anniversary of the passing away of our dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Fondly remembered with love and prayers Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

MICALLEF. In memory of my father PAUL, today the anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Maria Pia and family.

SANT CASSIA – ANTHONY-VICTOR. On the 25th anniversary of his death, memories of his gentle and caring presence endure, today and always. Melina and family.

SPITERI BAILEY. Remembering my only brother JOE on the seventh anniversary of his returning to the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. Lawrence and family.

VELLA HABER. Treasured and unfading memories of CARMEN, a dearest and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the second anniversary of her demise. Greatly missed by her children Frances, Joyce and Michael, and their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

