Obituaries

Maria Attard

ATTARD. On November 8, at Gozo General Hospital, MARIA, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her most beloved husband Joe, her children Francesco Pio, Fr Geoffrey George, Nathaniel and his wife JoAnna, her granddaughter Ella, her brothers Joe Zammit Ciantar and his wife Irma, Anton Zammit Ciantar and his wife Miriam, and Giovanni Zammit Ciantar and his wife Betty, close relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Wednesday, November 13, at 3.30pm, for St George’s Basilica, Victoria, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery, Xewkija. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest and keep her in Your loving arms.

In Memoriam

ATTARD MONTALTO – PHILIP.

Though absent you are always near

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.

Forever in our thoughts and prayers – his beloved wife Marie, his children and their spouses, his grandchildren, his brother and in-laws.

BORG-BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of our dearest mother JANE who passed away 34 years ago today. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Christine and Gregory, Mark and Roberta and grandchildren Claude and Diane.

GRECH-MARGUERAT – Fr PIERRE GRECH-MARGUERAT, SJ. Precious memories on the fourth anniversary of his death. Lovingly remembered by his sisters Maureen and Keith Cole, Cecilia and Joseph Grech, Graziella and Paul Agius, and Sandra and Ivan Distefano, his nephews and nieces, the Jesuit Community, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MONACO – MYRIAM. In everlasting memory of a dearest and most loving mother and grandmother on the 15th anniversary of her passing away. Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts and prayers. Charelle and Reuben, Anne Marie, Henri and Mark. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of Dr VINCENT A. GAUCI (30.6.1952 – 14.11.2023) on the first anniversary of his demise. Forever missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said on Thursday, 14th November 2024, at 6.30pm at Marsascala parish church. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

