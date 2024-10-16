Obituaries

AZZOPARDI. On October 13, at Mater Dei Hospital, GODWIN, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Alexandra, his daughter Jahel and Kian, his son Daniel and Melissa, his mother Margaret, his siblings Moira, Simon, Karen and their families, his in-laws and their families, nephews and nieces, numerous colleagues at CICU, Mater Dei Hospital and family members in Malta and Australia. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, October 19, at 8.15am for the basilica and collegiate proto-parish church of St Paul, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am. Godwin will be cremated, so in lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated.

BELLIZZI. On October 12, MARIA, née Fava, of Birkirkara, widow of Dr Louis Theuma, MD, and Alfred Bellizzi (former Ambassador to the UN, Geneva), aged 84, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Adrian Theuma, Christine and Tim Wilkins, Corinne and David Mamo, her grandchildren Joanne (Mark), Patrick (Miriana), Emma and Alexia, and great-grandson Ben, her brother Lino Fava, her sister Monica Drago, nephews and nieces, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Thursday, October 17 at 1.15pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Jesuit Refugee Service Malta, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and Saint Vincent de Paule residence for their dedication and care. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG – EDWARD C. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 2, at the age of 92. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children Matthias, Martina Truninger, his grandsons Oliver, Daniel and his spouse Caroline, his great-grandsons Jamie and Lewis, his brother, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Friday, October 18, at 2pm, at St Mary’s parish church, Attard, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

CALIGARI. On October 14, RITA, aged 71, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her irreparable loss her beloved children Loran Calleja and Brian Degiorgio, along with their respective families, as well as her siblings, other family members and friends. Funeral mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at 9.30am, at Balluta parish church, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dr. Klown, an organisation that was so very dear to her heart, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DESIRA. On October 15, EMMANUEL (Lollie), aged 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Norval and his wife Patricia, Sheryl Ann and her husband James, his precious grandchildren Emma and her fiancé Luke, Philippa and her partner Karl, and Timmy, his loving sisters-in-law Rose and Evelyn, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, at 9am, at Mary Immaculate Conception church, Tal-Ibraġ, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Mount St Joseph Jesuit Retreat Centre, Mosta, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, carers and staff at The Imperial Care Home for their dedication and priceless help.

In Memoriam

ALBANI – MARIE THERESE. On the 36th anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Never forgotten by her husband Joseph, her children Francis and Alexia, family and friends.

dei CONTI STAGNO NAVARRA – ALFRED. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear, beloved father, today the 43rd anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. So sadly missed by his children Peter, Stephen, James, Adrian, Patrick and Lorraine.

MILLER – GERALD. On the first anniversary of his passing, we honour the cherished memory of a beloved gentleman and a devoted father. He is profoundly missed by his partner Susanne, whose love and support were his greatest comfort, and by his daughter Celine, along with her partner Melanie, who carry his spirit in their hearts. He is also remembered fondly by his brother Ray and his family. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said at Kunċizzjoni chapel, St Julian’s, on October 16 at 5.30pm. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI ZARB – ALFREDA. On her seventh anniversary. Always missed and loved by her daughter Molly. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA – DENNIS. In loving memory of a dear son and brother, today being the fourth anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by his parents, siblings and family. Sunday’s 9.45am Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

