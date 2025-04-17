For years, Canada has been the location where films and TV shows have been filmed. As such, the film industry is booming here, with American productions as well as Canadian productions taking place in Canada, specifically Vancouver. However, while American productions have been one of the main types of entertainment exiting the country, things are slowly changing. There is a shift to more Canadian productions, especially with recent successes of Canadian-specific TV. Why is this shift happening?

Digital streaming means a rule change

One of the major reasons for switching to more Canadian television is a change in Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). Streaming platforms are expected to contribute to Canadian production funds in 2025. Alongside this, CRTC is also developing new regulations as to what specifically counts as Canadian content. This means that this is a more Canadian-centric approach to the film and TV industry, putting Canadian companies and creators first for once.

Canada has long been a popular destination for foreign film productions as they search for cheaper alternatives, stunning locations and more. Of course, this has helped bring much needed funds to local communities, boosting the economies. But, right now this is not enough. Canada needs to start taking the first steps to showcasing its own culture and stories, to further boost the economy.

Popular Canadian shows

This is already being seen in the success of shows such as Schitt's Creek, Heartland and Murdoch Mysteries. The latter too have, in their first ten seasons, already generated more than half a billion dollars when it comes to economic activity. Both of these shows are now in their 18th seasons, and still going strong. Not only are they popular domestically, but internationally too, which is boosting the overall opinion and economy of Canadian productions.

But these stories require some form of investment and time. With significant investment in Quebec, United Kingdom and Australia, there have been noticeable impacts for these areas and countries. And Canada as a whole needs to follow suit.

Digital tech changes entertainment

But digital entertainment in Canada is not limited to just films and TV. Canada’s entertainment industry is expanding in exciting ways, with the casino market experiencing significant growth. More licensed and regulated casinos are opening across the country, while the iGaming sector is also thriving. Many Canadian-based developers and providers are creating a diverse range of online casino games, including popular online slots Canada. A growing number of these online slots feature Canadian culture and themes, incorporating symbols, landscapes, and references unique to the country. With a shift to digitization, gaming experiences are improving with more games featuring Canadians, or being provided in cities like Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. On top of this, the popularity of eSports is on the rise within the country as well. This means that there are big tournaments in the country, many of which feature top Canadian players as well as attracting players from around the world.

Other influences and changes within the market include the inclusion of AI. Experiences can be tailored to the user across platforms including music, games and streaming services. This means that Canadian users are able to personalize everything more effectively. Not only that, but it means that Canadians can more easily access cultural music or films, and even find things that specifically align or resonate with them culturally. This can help users come back time and time again to the platform.

Mixing culture and innovation

There are many strong cultures within Canada specifically when it comes to the indigenous population. A lot of this has already bled into books, but it's time for the digital media world to integrate some of these specific cultural traditions such as those from the First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities. By merging some of this rich heritage into games and other entertainments, Canada is able to keep highlighting traditional values and important cultural landmarks. Not only that, but it shows a strong desire to hold on to and pay respects to these cultural roots. By balancing the old and new, Canada is able to bring something new to the table. It also means showing off their uniqueness, diversity and evolving identity across entertainment and digital media.

