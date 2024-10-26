Obituary

CARUANA – THERESE (Tess) ELIZABETH, née Formosa, born Tarxien, October 18,1924, died peacefully in Canberra, Australia, September 14, 2024. Loved wife of Joe Caruana (dec.), adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In Memoriam

CARUANA. In loving memory of Dr JOSEPH CARUANA, BSc., MD, today the 37th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children, in-laws and grandchildren. Eternal rest give unto him, oh Lord.

CASSAR – VINCENT of the firm Carmela Cassar, on the eighth anniversary of his passing. Never forgotten by his wife Eunice, his sons David, Christopher and Michael, spouses, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandson. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CREMONA – MARIE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear mother and grandmother, today being the 43rd anniversary of her demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Kristian.

MICALLEF VALENZIA. In loving memory of WILHELMINA on the fourth anniversary of her death. Deeply missed by her children Elaine and Sarah, their spouses Alec and Alex, and grandchildren Kristina and Daniel.

PARIS – MARY, née Bajada. Treasured memories of a lovely woman, a sweet mother and grandmother, especially today the seventh anniversary of her passing on to eternal life. Missed and always in our hearts, Tony, Rita, Martes and their families. Lord, grant her eternal life.

SCIBERRAS. In loving memory of our dearest JOHN MARY on the second anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by his wife Alessia, his children Astrid and David, Sandra and Kenneth, Chantal and Carl, and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TABONE – LILIAN. Treasured memories of our beloved mother on the 16th anniversary of her demise. Remembered with unfading love today and always by her children Susan and Anthony, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

