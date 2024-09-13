Obituaries

GOUDER. On September 10, KARL, went to meet the Risen Lord, aged 45. He lives on in his parents, Francis and Simone, his brothers and their spouses, Simon and Caroline and Nicky and Maxine and his most beloved nieces Martina, Chiara, Alexandra, Emma and Julia, his relatives, many friends and colleagues. Mass to celebrate Karl’s meaningful life and to give thanks for all countless memories, will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, at 11am, at St Julian’s parish church. Mass will be followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to St Clare’s monastery, St Julian’s and Puttinu Cares Foundation will be appreciated. “I’ve lived a life that’s full, I travelled each and every highway, and more, much more than this I did it my way.” Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On September 12, SAVIOUR, aged 93, passed away at home, surrounded by his family. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife of 62 years Lilian, daughter Liliana and Mario, grandchildren Cristina and Adrian, Mark and Irina, Emma, their father Steve, great-grandchildren Julia, Victoria and Alice, siblings, relatives and friends and carers Fernando and Janice. A celebration of his life will take place tomorrow, September 14, at 9.30am at Tal-Ibraġ parish church, Swieqi. There will be no burial since it was Saviour’s wish that his body be donated to the University of Malta for research and study. No flowers by request but donations to the Archbishop’s Seminary, Rabat, and the Mission Fund, Mosta, will be appreciated. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO. On September 8, FRANK of Ta’ Xbiex, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Mary, née Balzan, his sons Kenneth and his wife Anastasia, Norbert and his wife Alessandra, his grandchildren Laura, Federica and Frank Leon, his brother Patrick and his wife Miriam, his in-laws Alfred and his wife Mary, John and his wife Patricia, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 14, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AQUILINA. In loving memory of our dearest ROGER on the third anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your loving wife, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SUZETTE. In cherished memory of our beloved mother on the first anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and in our hearts every day. Chris and Astrid, their spouses Angela and Sergio, grandchildren Alain, Pippa, Fleur and Julian. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said on Sunday, September 15, at 10.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

MUSCAT – ANTHONY WILLIAM. In loving memory of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 15th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly missed by his children Leslie and Tonio, Doris, Ben and Isabel, Louise, widow of Anthony Pace Bardon, Joe and Frances and Antoinette and Walter, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord grant daddy and mummy eternal rest.

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.