Obituaries

VASSALLO. On September 14, LINA MAY, from Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 93. She will be deeply missed by her nieces and nephews Thelma, Ythamar, Patrick, Paul, Therese, Mark, Anna, Mario, Antonella and Roberta, their spouses, children and other relatives and friends.

Her life will be celebrated with a funeral mass at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, at 9am. The family has requested that donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, be considered instead of flowers.

May the Lord grant her an eternal rest in the embrace of her father, mother, brothers and sisters.

VELLA. On September 16, JOSEPHINE of Gżira, aged 91, passed away peacefully and surrounded by all her family. She will always be loved and missed by her children Odette and her husband Philip, Jacqueline, Roberta and her husband Paul, precious granddaughters Martina, Nicole, Angela, Greta, Carolanne and grandsons Jordan, Robert and Luca, their respective spouses and partners, her great-grandchildren Sophia and Gianni, her siblings Theresa, Rachel, René and Stuart, their families, her in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends.

A mass to celebrate her life will be said tomorrow, Wednesday, September 18, at 8.30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Gżira, followed by burial at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. The family would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations are made to the Hospice Movement.

Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALEXANDER LAWRENCE. On the seventh anniversary of your onward journey. We love you. We miss you every single day and always. Mary, Giselle, Grace, Joseph, Paramit, Alexandra and Gabriella.

BROWN. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY on the 17th anniversary of her demise. Her children Yvonne, Dorothy, Annabelle and Cliff and grandchildren. May she rest in peace.

CACHIA – MARGUERITE. In dearest memory of our beloved mother. Always loved and remembered by her children Anita and Malcolm and their families. May she rest in peace together with our dearest father in God’s loving care.

CAMILLERI – JONATHAN. In loving memory, today the eighth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Yolande and Millie.

DE GAETANO. In ever loving memory of our beloved MAURICE on the fourth anniversary of his demise, Wednesday, September 20. Fondly remembered by his wife Carmen, sons Alistair, Oliver and their families, brother-in-law Godfrey, other relatives and friends. A prayer is kindly solicited.

ELLUL – ANTON. Fond and treasured memories of a loving father and grandfather on the seventh anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Sorely missed by Tonio and Louise, Italo and Daniella, Philip and Emma, Michaela, Julian, Francesca, Timmy and Ian. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – ROSE. In loving memory of a beloved mother and grandmother on the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by Pauline, Joanna and Jesmond, her in-laws Raymond, Noel and Sylvana, her grandchildren Karl Matthew, David, Malcolm, Maria and Jean Claude. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of CYNTHIA, née Delia, a wonderful loving mother and adored nanna, being the fourth anniversary of her passing away. She is sadly missed by her children Peter, Pamela and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT on the 27th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA, who passed on 16 years ago, and their daughter CARMEN, who was reunited with them 13 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle, née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

In Memoriam YVONNE MUSCAT, née OVEREND being the 21st anniversary of her demise. Mum, you left us Beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, Although we cannot see you, Your're always at our side Always in our thoughts and prayers, loved and remembered by her beloved daughters Carmelina, widow of Neville Bonett, Simone and Carmelo and Marie and Olvin, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.