Obituaries

AGIUS. On September 19, JULIET, née Gerada, from Sliema, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital at the age of 97. She leaves to mourn her loss her loving daughter Anna Maria, grandchildren Anthony, Alan, and Alistair together with his wife Charlene, as well as numerous nieces and nephews across Malta and Australia. She will be reunited with her husband Emanuel as well as her siblings Connie, Sam, Lilly and Rose in the presence of the Lord. A mass to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 9.15am at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank all doctors, nurses, carers and all staff at the Neuro Surgical Ward, the Emergency Department at Mater Dei Hospital as well as at The Imperial.

PACE. On September 17, ERIC went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church, at the age of 91. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Marcus and his wife Nicola, Steven and his wife Anita, Darrell and his wife Nicola, his grandchildren Petra and her husband John, Anthea, Jean and his partner Vale, Bettina and her husband Paul, Sophie and her partner Nick, James and his partner Erika, his great-grandchildren Max and Sebastian, his sister Rose Kissaun, nephews and nieces. Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 9.30am at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord grant him eternal rest. A big thank you to the staff at Zammit Clapp residence and Mater Dei Hospital.

VELLA. On September 18, ALFRED, aged 86, passed away peacefully to join his dearest daughter Mandy. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Lara and grandson Simon, his sister Lydia Blake, together with his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, at 9.30am, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank all the staff at Simblija Care Home, Naxxar, and Mater Dei Hospital, for their unwavering care and support.

In Memoriam

BOFFA – LAWRENCE. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 32nd anni­versary of his death, 21.9.1992. George, Laura and family in Australia. Also, family in Malta.

CREMONA – WALTER J. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 28th anniversary of his demise. Simone, Tonio, Vanni and Michelle and Kristian.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. On the sixth anniversary, gone but never forgotten. Lovingly remembered and missed by his dear wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren and his dear brothers. Grant him O Lord, eternal rest, may perpetual light shine upon him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

GIALANZE – Dr MICHAEL GIALANZE, MD. Your sudden death was a great loss and our hearts are filled with sadness but your life and loving character live on in so many treasured and happy memo­ries. Although 12 years have passed since your demise, you are forever lovingly remembered in our thoughts and prayers. From your beloved children Christian and Nicola, your grandchildren Luke, Sam and Michael, and your loving sister Miriam Farrugia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PARNIS – TONY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the fifth anni­versary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed by his daughter Nadya and her hus­band Jan Hansen, his sons Ivan and Josie and his beloved grand­son Karl. Always in our thoughts and prayers. You are missed more and more as time goes by.

SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO. In loving memory of our dearest MARIE-CELINE. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SANT CASSIA – Dr MARIO SANT CASSIA. Treasured and unforgettable memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. Melina, his children and grandchildren remember with gratitude and affection his loving care, gentle presence and generous guidance. May he rest in peace.

SCHEMBRI – EMANUEL. In loving memory of a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, today being the fourth anniversary of his demise. Though you may have gone, your love and guidance remain etched in our hearts forever. You asked for so little but gave so very much. Forever loved and deeply missed by his wife Theresa, his son Joseph and wife Anita, his daughter Gina, his grandchildren Matthew, Larissa, Stephanie and Andrew. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGGI. In memory of a loving daughter and sister, ANGELA, on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts. Your mother Liliana, brothers Gianfranco, Piero and Charles and their spouses, and her beautiful daughters Sharleen, Glorianne, Tara and Nikky.

ZAMMIT. In loving memory of MICHAEL VINCENT on the 28th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life, his wife NINA who passed on 17 years ago, and their daughter CARMEN who was reunited with them 14 years ago. Beloved in life and cherished in death by Vicky and her husband Walter Spiteri, Vincent and his wife Rachelle, née Camilleri, Dolores and her husband Victor Cristina and their families. Kindly remember them in your prayers.

The family of KARL GOUDER Simone and Francis, Simon and Caroline, Nicky and Maxine, Martina, Chiara, Alexandra, Emma and Julia would like to thank HE The President and Mr Spiteri Debono, the Prime Minister and Dr Lydia Abela, Dr Bernard Grech and Mrs Grech, the Speaker, the President of the European Parliament, Dr Roberta Metsola, members of the House of Representatives, President Emeritus Ms Coleiro Preca, delegations from the political parties, the mayor and councillors from the St Julians local council, representatives from any other organisation, staff, colleagues and friends at Medialink Communications, all relatives and friends, and anyone else who attended the celebration of Karl’s life, sent flowers, signed the condolences book, sent donations, offered Mass, or sent any messages outpouring their respect and love towards Karl. They would also like to thank the Rev. Clergy who concelebrated Mass as well as all those involved during the celebration of Karl’s life. They would also like to thank members of the Police force and Transport Malta officials. Please keep him in your prayers and may the Lord grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam EVELYN SAMMUT, née SANT In ever loving memory on the 20th anniversary of her passing away, September 24, 2004. Her husband Ronald, her children Patrick and wife Rosalie, Alex and Rosanne, her grandchildren Andrew, Kristina and Matthew, the Sammut and Sant families, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest

