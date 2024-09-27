Obituaries

BARTOLO. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and remembered by his daughter Jackie and her husband David, his siblings Doris, Charles, Josephine, Marthese, Martin and Kathryn, their respective spouses, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, their respective families and friends. Funeral mass præsente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, at 8.30am, at the parish church of Iklin followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank Fr Keith Bonnici, Hospice Malta and the staff of M5 at Mater Dei Hospital for their care and support.

BONNICI. On September 26, CETTINA, passed away peacefully, aged 85. Her loss is mourned by her sisters and brothers, Maria, widow of George Scicluna, sister-in-law Josette, widow of her brother Lawrence, Tony and his wife Antoinette, Fr Joseph Bonnici OP and Victoria and her husband Godfrey Camilleri, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, at 9am, at Attard parish church. Her siblings would like to thank all the staff at Roseville Home for the Elderly for giving her four meaningful years. They would also like to thank all the staff and doctors, especially the team at the Medical 5 Ward at Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedicated and impeccable care during her last 10 days. Requiescat in Pace.

In Memoriam

ATTARD. In loving memory of ANTHONY. Today the 24th anniversary of his death, the 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, shall be celebrated for the repose of his soul. Always remembered by his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. A prayer is kindly solicited.

BONELLO TONNA – JOSEPHINE, née Despot. Remembering our dearest mummy with much love, especially today which would have been her 100th birthday. David, Diana and Edgar, Edward and Robert and their families. Please remember her in your prayers.

BORDA. In loving memory of my dear mother MARY who passed away 47 years ago today. Deeply missed by your only daughter Marlene and family. Forever in our hearts and prayers.

CACHIA – ALFRED. Loving and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather today being the 32nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise, children and grandchildren.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of JOSEPHINE, today the ninth anniversary of her passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Hector, Oliver and Paul, together with all their respective families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GAUCI MAISTRE – JOSEPH. On the sixth anniversary, gone but never forgotten. Lovingly remembered and missed by his dear wife Pat, his children Peter, Veronica and Michael, in-laws, grandchildren and his dear brothers. Grant him O Lord, eternal rest, may perpetual light shine upon him. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

PIROTTA – DENNIS. In loving and unfading memory, being the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His family.

VELLA. In loving memory of our dear MICHAEL. His family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GREGORY SCHEMBRI - In loving memory of our dearest father Gregory, on the first anniversary of his passing away September 27, 2023. So much loved and forever missed by his children Marisa and her husband Louis, Nicholas widower of Rosette, grandchildren Christopher and Rosanne, Justin, Andre and Lara, Nicolette and Zak, family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at St Dominic Church, Rabat at 6.30pm. Lord grant him eternal rest.

