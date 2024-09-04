Obituaries

GALEA. On September 3, FRANCES, née Tonna, from Birkirkara, aged 73, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her husband Vanni, her daughters Joanna, Judith and her partner Antoine, her precious grandchildren Nicky, Daniel and his girlfriend Lara, her sisters Connie and Anna, her sister-in-law Mary, her in-laws and their respective families, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Saint Vincent de Paul Residence, on Friday, September 6, for the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, where mass to celebrate her life will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

RIZZO. On September 2, MARGARET, née Chalmers, of Msida, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Michael and his wife Clare, Daniela and her husband Joseph, Richard and his wife Carol, her grandchildren Nathalie, Jake, Sam, Victoria and Luke, her sisters Monica, Marie Therese and Patricia, her in-laws, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Friday, September 6, at 1pm, for St Julian’s parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ZARB. On August 31, NOEMI, ex-teacher at St Edward’s College, passed peacefully away at The Imperial Home aged 60. Noemi will be reunited with her father John Baptist. She leaves to mourn her great loss her dearest mother Maria Rosaria, her brother Norbert, Josette and nephew Dale in America. She also leaves behind relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège leaves the Imperial Home for the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the management, nurses and carers of level 0 at The Imperial Home, Sliema for the dedication and love shown towards Noemi. Noemi’s funeral mass as a celebration of her life may be followed live via this internet link: https://www.skylinewebcams.com/en/webcam/malta/malta/sliema/sacro-cuor-parish-church.html

In Memoriam

BORG-BARTOLO. In loving memory of JOHN G. BORG-BARTOLO, FCIB, a dearest father and grandfather, today being the 16th anniversary of his death. Always remembered by his family. May he rest in peace.

LICARI – MICHAEL. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 25th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and never forgotten by Anita, Eddie, Robert, Sarah, Joshua and their respective families. May he rest in eternal peace.

ZAMMIT – MARY. Fondly remembered five years after her death, by her daughters Anna Zammit, Dorothy and her husband Richard Galea Debono, her sister Lydia. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7 at 5.30pm at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

