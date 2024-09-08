Obituaries

ATTARD. On September 3, Notary Dr PIERRE ATTARD, aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved wife Marisa, née Cutugno, his children Simon and his wife Emma, Louisa and her partner Michael, Paul and his wife Ninia, his grandchildren Julia, Emily, Suzie and Frank, his sisters Antoinette and her husband Stephen Muscat, and Josette and her husband Stephen Rausi, his brother Stefan and his wife Pia, his mother-in-law Violet Cutugno, his in-laws Kristina and her husband Bernie Uhlmann, Anna and her husband Leonard Galea, John and his wife Marcela Cutugno, Paula and her husband Andrew Forte, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, September 9, for the parish church of St Julian’s, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares Foundation, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BONNICI. On September 6, ELDA, née Micallef, aged 90, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr Alfred Bonnici, her two daughters Ann and her husband Thomas Fenech and Maria, her beloved grandchildren Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and his wife Kelly and Michela, her great-granddaughter Olivia, her sisters-in-law Lilian and her husband Robert Rendle, and Marilyn Spiteri Staines, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Rocel and many dear relatives and friends. The funeral cortege will leave St James Capua Hospital on Tuesday, September 10 at 8.30am for the parish church of St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15 am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

Sonny Gatt

GATT. In loving memory of SONNY, who went to meet the Risen Lord on September 6, at the age of 73. Never forgotten by his wife Lygia, his daughter Julianne Marie and her husband Marlon, his granddaughter Joie Anne, his brothers and sisters and their spouses, his wife’s sisters, other in-laws and their families, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves his Lija residence tomorrow, Monday, September 9, at 3.30pm for Lija parish church where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4pm followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, will be appreciated. The family would appreciate if those attending could wear colours. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ANASTASI – MARK (Coxter). Seven long years since you left us, and every day you have been missed. Rest in peace until we meet again. Remembered by his children Maxine, and her husband David Lloyd, Nigel and his wife Yana, their mother Nathalie, his grandson Alfie, his brothers, sisters, in-laws, and all his beloved nephew and nieces. May he rest in eternal peace.

ARRIGO – WANDA. In loving memory of a most beloved mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, Christine and Victor, Jackie and Hugh and her grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI – ALFRED. In ever loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his demise. Always fondly remembered with love in the thoughts and prayers of his wife Maria Stella, his daughters Josette, Alexandra and Daria, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

BARTOLI – LEWIS. In loving memory, on the 44th anniversary of his death. His daughter Veronica, his son Edmund and their families.

BONELLO – LINA and RICHARD. Treasured memories of our dear parents on the respective anniversaries of their passing away. May the Lord grant them eternal rest. Sylvia and George, Dorothy and John and their families.

BONELLO – MAURICE JV. On the 24th anniversary of his passing to a better life. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His family.

BORG. In loving memory of my beloved husband GEORGE on the 27th anniversary of his sudden demise. Warm and beautiful memories. Gone from me too soon. Forever loved and missed, Dawn.

BORG – GEORGE. 27 years since you left us so suddenly, dearest George, son and brother-in-law, but still so much part of us. Very sadly missed. Marie and Neil, Sandy, Keith and Hayley Marshall.

BUSUTTIL. In loving memory of Dr TANCRED BUSUTTIL, obstetrician and gynaecologist, on the fifth anniversary of his demise, on September 5. Sadly missed by his wife Jutta-Maria née Zeidler, by his children Tancred and Fiona, Petra and Gordon, by his grandchildren Philip, Sophia and George, by Michael, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers.

CALLEJA. In ever loving memory of FERDINAND on the 34th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Evelyn, Marguerite, Anna, Pia and their families.

GALEA – BARBARA ANN, née Douthwaite. In ever loving memory of a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the 53rd anniversary of her demise, aged 38.

We think about you always

We talk about you still

You have never been forgotten

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives

Until we meet again.

Forever in our hearts. Her children Yvonne, Christina, Adrian and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GRECH. In loving memory of CARMEL E., of Ħamrun, on the 15th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord, September 12, 2009. Sadly missed by his children Veronica, Bernard and his wife Sheila, Marie-Jeanne and Elizabeth, other relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LANFRANCO – GUIDO. In loving memory, on the third anniversary of his passing. Always in our thoughts. His children Sandro, Nurtan, Graziella, Stephen, grandchildren Maia and Andrew, Kurt, Amik, Greta, and grandchildren Hayley, Michael, Ema, and Julian.

MILLER. Cherished memories of our dear cousin PATRICK, who passed away six years ago today. Deeply missed and never to be forgotten by Ray and Simone, Sarah, Kate and Magnus, Alex, Anna, Max, and Mia. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VELLA – VINCENT. Treasured memories of my beloved brother on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Charles and family.

On the 10th anniversary of PAUL PISANI (September 9, 2014). A decade passed since our parting, and every day we still feel your love lighting our way. The bond we shared is forever and our memories light our days. Love you always. Rest in peace. Your wife Ina, your son Derrick and his wife Monica and their children Alba and Raphaël, and your daughter Trudy and her husband Michele and their children Gabriele and Gaia.

Requiem Mass

The 6pm Mass to be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, September 9 at Sta. Maria parish church (Knisja l-Qadima), Birkirkara will be in remembrance of Mgr. FORTUNATO MIZZI (founder of the Social Action Movement) and Miss CARMELINA DEBONO (president of the Social Action Movement). The attendance of relatives and friends is appreciated.

To thank

The SCICLUNA siblings would like to thank all those who attended the funeral masses of their beloved parents MIRIAM SCICLUNA (21.9.1932 – 22.7.2024) and JOSEPH SCICLUNA (14.10.1931 – 14.8.2024) celebrated at the parish church of the Annunciation of Our Lady, Balzan, respectively on 26th July and 19th August 2024. They would also like to convey their appreciation to all those who were unable to attend but through phone calls, text and voice messages and sympathy cards, expressed their heartfelt condolences, to those who gave lovely funeral wreaths and sprays, and to those who made generous donations to Hospice Malta, a gesture expressly wished by the departed couple. May Mum and Dad rest in peace.

