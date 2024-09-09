Obituaries

ABELA. On September 1, at SAMOC, PAULINE, ex-teacher, aged 55, passed away peacefully after a long illness, borne with great fortitude, now joining her parents Generoso and Theresa. She leaves to mourn her brothers Anton and his wife Lydia, Carmelo and his wife Vanessa, her nephew and niece Liam and Jade, cousins, friends and Harm Jan.

A celebration of her life will take place on Wednesday, September 11, at 8.30am at St Anne parish church, Marsascala. In line with Pauline’s wish, we kindly request that attendees refrain from wearing black. There will be no burial as it was also her wish that her body be donated to the University of Malta for research and study.

No flowers by request but donations to the Women for Women Foundation will be appreciated on https://women forwomen.com.mt/donate/. Pauline’s celebration of life maybe be accessed live via the following link.

BONNICI. On September 6, ELDA, née Micallef, aged 90, passed away peacefully at her residence in Ta’ Xbiex, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her beloved husband of 63 years, Dr Alfred Bonnici, her two daughters Ann and her husband Thomas Fenech and Maria, her beloved grandchildren Matthew and his fiancée Sarah, Thomas and his wife Kelly and Michela, her great-granddaughter Olivia, her sisters-in-law Lilian and her husband Robert Rendle, and Marilyn Spiteri Staines, her nephews and nieces, her devoted carer Rocel and many dear relatives and friends.

The funeral cortège will leave St James Capua Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10, at 8.30am for the parish church of St John of the Cross, Ta’ Xbiex, where mass praesente cadavere will be said at 9.15 am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BORG – GEORGE. Cherished memories of a dear son, brother and uncle on the 27th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his mother Dorothy, his sister Simone and her husband Pierre, his nephew Alan and niece Nicole. Dear Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUSUTTIL. Forever cherished memories of MOLLY, a wonderful and dedicated mother and grandmother on the 20th anniversary of her passing into the Lord’s glory. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, David, Muriel, Martin, Stephanie, Geoffrey, Sarah, Matt.

CARUANA CURRAN – LOUISE. Unforgotten, unforgettable, moving in paths of glory with her dear mother Kate (d. 1976 ) and her beloved father Maurice (d. 2015 ) and the angels, who passed in 1968. Darling sister of Simone and Paul.

CASOLANI. Loving and cherished memories of our dearest DOROTHY, a joyful and loving wife, mother and grandmother. On the 11th anniversary of your passing you are still dearly missed by us all and are always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant you eternal rest.

NAUDI. In everlasting memory of our dear LOUIS, a loving husband and an even better father, today the 20th anniversary of his meeting with The Lord. Forever in our hearts, Anne (Flossie), Matthew, Peter and Claudia and baby Emma, Michael and Nikki. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. What would we give to hear your voice and see your face again.

SCALPELLO. In loving memory of MARCELLO on the first anniversary of his passing. Always loved and remembered in his family’s thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

TABONE. In ever loving memory of CARMEN on the fifth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her daughters Mariella-Pia and her husband Kevin and Gabriella, her sisters Anna and Marie, her in-laws, nephews, nieces and countless friends and acquaintances. Her cherished memory lives on in all who knew her and she continues to guide us from up above. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Monday, September 9, at 7pm, at the MSSP Oratory, Birkirkara. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

In loving memory of a dear wife, mother,sister and aunt MARY MAHTANI, née Balanion the fifth anniversary of hermeeting the Lord.Forever loved and missed by her lovinghusband Kishu, her only son Sanjiv, belovedsister of the late Ramesh Balani, his wife Shanta,her sister Pushpa Balani, Manju Vaswani andhusband Latchman Vaswani, her brothersVishnu and his wife Dorothea, Viyay Balani,her nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.Forever cherished and in our hearts.Lord, grant her eternal rest.Hari Om Om Shanti, Om Shanti

