As part of a special promotion by Malta Public Transport, full-time students can apply for a Student Tallinja Card free of charge without the incurring usual €25 application fee.

To benefit from this offer, students must apply online via the Malta Public Transport website during the promotion period which ends on 31 October 2024.

While the application fee is waived, a postage fee of €3.85 still applies. Students aged 17 and above must provide proof of student status when applying. The offer is only available online.

For detailed information about the Student Tallinja Card Special Offer, including terms and conditions, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit publictransport.com.mt.