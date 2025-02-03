Applications for admission to Church schools in Malta and Gozo for children who, among others, have no siblings or relatives at such schools, will open on Tuesday for the scholastic year commencing September 2025.

Children who live at church homes, children of church school staff, siblings of church school students, children under care orders, children who are being transferred from another church school and those who have been granted absenteeism exceptions have already applied to be admitted to church schools. The admission process kicking off on Tuesday applies to other prospective students.

Applications for so-called 'other applicants' will be accepted online from February 4 to February 13 and February 20 to February 27.

There are a total of 840 vacant places for students (771 in Malta and 69 in Gozo).

Applications for asylum seekers will be accepted in March.

Details on the number of places filled with applications received on ‘Criteria One’, processed by the Secretariat for Catholic Education last November and December, can be found here.

The Church schools’ admission process in Malta determines admission to the first year and second year of kindergarten, the first year of primary and the first year of secondary.

The table presents a breakdown of vacant places in Church Schools in Malta: Curia

Malta applications will be accepted here.

Admission to Church schools in Gozo will be in the first year of kindergarten and the first year of secondary.

The table presents a breakdown of vacant places in Church Schools in Gozo.: Curia

Gozo applications will be accepted here.

More information on admissions@maltadiocese.org