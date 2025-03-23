I have known Alan Meadows for more years than I care to remember.

But, of course, our paths crossed mainly in the context of theatre and more especially through the MADC, where he served on the committee and as very hands-on chairman.

Quite apart from the fact that Alan was a very talented actor, he was also a very special person and a very good friend to both myself and my wife.

I got to know Alan well after he was cast as the dame in the MADC panto Puss in Boots in 1983 and as Queen Vulgaria, he literally stole the show. He was − no hyperbole − absolutely brilliant.

The dame is a very tricky role to get right, but Alan nailed it from the very first rehearsal. He knew exactly how to play the role. A pantomime dame is not a drag act, he is a very obvious man in a dress... and must be played that way.

Having starred in Puss in Boots, Alan then got to ply his craft a couple of years later as Mrs Crusoe in the MADC’s 1985 panto Robinson Crusoe. And once again he was outstanding in the role.

In the past week or so, I have seen quite a few references to a notorious incident that occurred during the run of Crusoe and that involved Alan.

The incident involved Mrs Crusoe doing her audience participation scene down in the stalls of the Manoel Theatre. Insults and threats were hurled at him from one of the first-tier boxes. It could all have turned very nasty indeed with a less cool-headed person, but Alan handled the incursion calmly and with humour, and the situation was defused.

In recent years he has not enjoyed the best of health, which is very unfair. But I shall always remember Alan as a very good friend and the very best pantomime dame I have ever seen.

My most sincere condolences go Nella, Tristan and the girls. Alan was a very special guy and you are right to be proud of him.

Jon Rosser

Farewell, Alan Meadows

Alan Meadows and Charles Thake were my mentors during my early experiences in local television back in the 1960s.

I will always cherish the memories of learning the ins and outs of the industry under the guidance of the kind and knowledgeable Alan, who directed my first series on TV, and the incomparable Charles, a friend for life and beyond, who produced my initial programmes with incredible flair.

Unfortunately, both of these wonderful individuals have now passed away. Alan left us just a few days ago, and many have celebrated his professionalism as an actor and producer − praise that he truly deserves.

My connection with him began with the thrilling TV adventure I embarked on at the tender age of 16. We collaborated closely on several programmes, each diverse yet united by a strong bond of professionalism, friendship and camaraderie.

Nella, Alan’s devoted wife, had recently informed me about his health concerns, so the final news, though heartbreaking, was not entirely unexpected. Yet, the finality of death is always a heavy burden to bear.

While death may bring relief from suffering, it inevitably leaves profound sorrow in the hearts of those who loved him.

Farewell, Alan. You fully deserve to rest in peace in the Lord’s embrace.

Philip Farrugia Randon