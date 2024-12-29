A very dear and close friend, Guido, has left us for better pastures.

Our friendship began in 1976 when we started attending an evening degree in arts together.

However, I only came to know him better in 2012 when the Malta Union of Teachers’ retired educators’ section needed a chairman for its members and their guests. Guido was highly recommended for this volunteer post. Consequently, he led the section for a decade up till 2022, as he had similarly managed Fgura primary school with great efficiency years before.

Besides, he was a PN Balzan councillor and had close ties with the locality’s St Gabriel Club.

Unfortunately, he lost his wife Jane, but despite this, he worked with great zeal for the welfare of the Balzan community.

Moreover, he used to take care of the chapel at San Anton Palace.

I shall miss him, but will never forget our friendship and his company. It was great.

Adieu, Guido! I am sure the good Lord has a special place for you in the heavens above.

My fondest sympathies to his family.

Alfred Conti Borda