‘Farewell Patri Pawl’

Last week, the nation came together to bid farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Mgr Paul Cremona OP. A humble servant of the Lord who suffered in silence throughout his ministry both as an ordinary black friar tucked away in his cell at the priory in Rabat as well as during his tenure as the chosen shepherd to lead the Maltese flock. He consistently demonstrated compassion and humility.

Being part of the Dominican community here in Valletta, I knew Patri Pawl as he was more commonly known, years before he was consecrated bishop. He was born and bred in lower Republic Street opposite to where my maternal grandparents used to live. As neighbours, he became a very good friend of my uncle Frankie with each of them discerning pursuing a life consecrated to God. Their distinct individual choices – Uncle Frankie becoming a Jesuit brother and Patri Pawl becoming a Dominican friar – indeed reflect that God’s ways are utterly mysterious.

All this happened before I was born, but even after my grandparents passed away, the friendship never dwindled, especially because his parents continued to live in the same house until they passed away. During such years, there were a couple of occasions where I ended giving Patri Pawl a lift back to the priory in Rabat as he never got to learn how to drive.

During one of those occasions, he gave me a lesson which I still cherish to the present day. Knowing that he did not drive, I asked him the very obvious question “how come you never ask to be transferred to the priory in Valletta so as to be close to your parents?” His answer was “Ivan, the more you entrench your wishes to your heart, the more pain you will have to endure!”.

I will not engage in the ensuing debate after his passing away as to the ‘direct and indirect mining’ of his episcopate. There have been numerous occasions where I too, throughout my life, thus far, have been subject to unexpected behaviour both by members of my immediate family as well as those I treated as friends. I’ve come to learn to let bygones be bygones, to forgive and forget not as a sign of weakness but rather as a reflection of my personal serenity. I am more than certain that Patri Pawl did the same as he specifically mentioned during the press conference announcing his resignation. He expressly said: “I have absolutely no rancour towards anyone.”

I am indebted to Patri Pawl for after one such occasion, to my great surprise, he appointed me to be a member of the audit committee of the Archdiocese of Malta. This appointment gave me the opportunity to bring to play my professional competences for the administrative betterment of the local Church. Although he could not immediately appreciate the need of engaging a full-time employee to act as an internal auditor, eventually he came to accept such an idea and nowadays there is a lay person within the archbishop’s curia fulfilling such an office.

Many appreciated his sincere smile and not only did he radiate such a smile as he came in contact with his flock but he also had a wonderful sense of humour. I will never forget bumping into him at the curia in Floriana after the conclusion of an audit committee meeting and as I, alongside my fellow members, approached him to ask for his blessing, he uttered the words “What is this smell?....I think it is the smell of money!!!”

His solemn funeral at St.John’s Co-Cathedral coincided with the 56th anniversary from his ordination to the priesthood. I am pretty sure it never crossed his mind that, one day, God’s providence would choose him to be archbishop. Indeed, God’s ways are infinite, a Dominican friar named Paul being consecrated archbishop! Will I live long enough to see another Dominican friar become pope?!!! Well, that is a possibility at the next conclave but only time will tell.

As I reflected on his passing, initially I thought that notwithstanding his ill-health, Malta lost a treasure but, on second thoughts, similar to what St Dominic of Gusman told his brethren gathered at his bedside in 1221, that he will be more useful to them from heaven, so will Patri Pawl.

During his doctoral studies Patri Pawl came to know closely the Good Pope John XXIII as he embarked on conceptualising his diaries. I dare say that just like Pope John XXIII, Patri Pawl’s spirit and legacy will, undoubtedly, linger on for years to come. May Patri Pawl rest in peace.

Ivan Grixti is a senior lecturer in financial accounting within the department of Accountancy at the University of Malta.

‘A saintly man who overcomes death’

On August 22, 2014, I penned a letter to the Times of Malta that began with the following thoughts:

“It pains me to read harsh words of criticism against our beloved Archbishop, Mgr Paul Cremona. He is truly a man of God, enriched with a fervent vocation.”

I concluded as follows:

“It is easy to pick on one person, especially if such person is a most humble being who would not fight back to publicly defend himself or discuss internal problems that are being encountered and which urgently require remedial action.”

Dun Pawl, as many affectionately called him, has now returned to the Lord, who was the source and inspiration of his profound humility.

I had the pleasure and privilege of meeting him on various occasions and in different contexts. Despite the varying circumstances, his essence remained unchanged. He was consistently a genuinely virtuous and loving person, radiating kindness, always smiling with the innocence of someone who believed in the goodness and right intentions of others, foolishly trusting that no one would ever betray him.

Perhaps he was too naïve to fathom that love in humanity is not unwavering, especially when his own hero, Christ, experienced betrayal through a kiss, denial from his closest followers and ultimately faced an ignoble death on the Cross.

I often spoke to him about individuals in need of support. He consistently disregarded protocol and the constraints of his schedule, inviting me urgently to discuss matters candidly. Not once did he try to evade responsibility or push the burden onto others. He always approached me sincerely, sometimes expressing his sorrow and frustration over certain situations.

Yet, he consistently imparted messages of hope from the Lord, providing a comforting sense of true compassion. His suffering for others was genuine, personal and painful.

In his dark moments of individual sadness, I once whispered to him that suffering is a vital part of the journey of love and an essentially divine experience. His melancholic eyes brightened and he gave me a warm smile. I still treasure that mental image.

He was a saintly man whose life merits further exploration for the heroic examples it offers as a model of a true and worthy servant of God.

Philip Farrugia Randon