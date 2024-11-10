Archbishop Charles Scicluna has cancelled his scheduled engagements on Sunday, after suffering a head injury in a "freak accident".

Scicluna was meant to lead mass for Remembrance Day, however, early on Sunday, the Curia informed the press in a statement that the Archbishop would no longer be attending the event.

Later on X, formerly Twitter, Scicluna expressed his regret at having to withdraw from attending Remembrance Sunday mass and other events.

"I deeply regret that I cannot honour my commitments today 10/11 for Remembrance Sunday and other events after a freak accident last night during which I suffered a minor head injury," he said.

"I’m grateful to the medical staff at St James Hospital who attended to me and advised me to rest."

The Archbishop was also scheduled to attend the opening of the first international branch of Fondazione Falcone in Siġġiewi later in the evening.