The president of the European Parliament visited the Archbishop’s Minor Seminary as part of the European Week for Waste Reduction.

Roberta Metsola engaged with the upper secondary students, including members of the student council and eco-school council. They explored important topics such as human dignity, teamwork, integrity and principled decision-making. These conversations highlighted the connection between personal values and environmental responsibility.

The younger students focused on practical environmental issues. Metsola discussed food wastage, emphasising how being mindful of consumption can help both the environment and those in need, thus linking environmental care with social responsibility.

The visit emphasised the importance of environmental education and youth engagement in addressing global challenges.