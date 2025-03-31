Today the islands celebrate Freedom Day, 46 years after the British Forces left Malta, but are we really free? And do we really want to be?

In the self-proclaimed ‘free world’, from Europe to the United States, in Australia and Canada, ‘freedom’ is proudly proclaimed as a fundamental value, a key human right of the individual. Here we are lucky to live, largely, according to the values we choose without fear of oppression (although, in musings on freedom it would be wrong not to mention that, despite major advances since 1979, there are still some glaring gaps in workers’, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, for example. There’s more work to be done.)

