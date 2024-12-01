Dr Marina Matashova is a globally recognised expert in sustainability and urban planning, contributing extensively to shaping greener and more sustainable urban spaces. Here she sits down with Times of Malta to talk about eco-conscious architecture and the significance of LEED certification.

Can you explain the significance of achieving LEED Platinum certification, particularly for a development like Quad Central in Malta?

Achieving LEED Platinum certification is a milestone for both Quad Central and Malta. It reflects the highest global standards in sustainability, ensuring energy efficiency, resource optimization, and enhanced occupant well-being. This certification places Quad Central alongside globally recognized, forward-thinking developments like Apple and Google campuses in California.

We are now developing a detailed case study on Quad Central, disclosing the innovative solutions applied. This will take the form of articles and presentations, allowing academic, professional, and business communities to learn from this exceptional project.”

What innovative design strategies did you observe at Quad Central that align with sustainable urban planning principles?

Quad Central incorporated innovative strategies that reflect sustainable urban planning principles, focusing on Smart Growth, New Urbanism, and Green Building practices. Its compact, mixed-use design minimizes car dependency, promoting active mobility with over 100 bicycle parking spaces and shower facilities, setting a strong foundation for a bike-friendly Malta as infrastructure improves.

In line with New Urbanism, Quad Central emphasizes walkability and community connection. Features such as green roofs and shaded areas mitigate the heat island effect, creating a more comfortable and sustainable urban environment.

The development also integrates cutting-edge Green Building technologies. Its advanced stormwater management system captures and reuses up to 90% of runoff, and its gray water treatment plant, a rare feature in private developments, supplies irrigation and toilet flushing needs. Additionally, the building’s three-pipe system supports energy efficiency by enabling simultaneous heating and cooling across different zones.

Quad Central’s construction pollution prevention plan further demonstrates environmental responsibility, setting a valuable precedent for future developments in Malta. These forward-thinking strategies establish Quad Central as a leading example of sustainability in urban development.

What role should local communities play in shaping sustainable urban environments, and how can they be engaged effectively?

Urban and technological innovation is impossible without social innovation. Local communities are vital stakeholders in sustainable urban design. Their involvement ensures projects address lived realities while creating a sense of ownership.

Effective engagement starts with transparency and education. Tools like participatory workshops, co-designed green spaces, and regular community forums are key to bridging gaps between planners and residents. Quad Central’s inclusion of accessible public spaces is a great example, setting the stage for ongoing community interaction and inclusivity.

Looking ahead, what trends do you see shaping the future of sustainable architecture and urban planning globally, and how can Malta position itself as a leader in this field?

The future of sustainable urbanism lies in regenerative design-creating buildings and cities that actively restore ecosystems and enhance community resilience.

For Malta, the key is to look beyond urbanized areas and view the island as a connected metropolitan system. Integrating open spaces into daily life could significantly enhance quality of life, connecting citizens to a healthier natural environment.

Key trends globally include smart energy systems, carbon-neutral buildings, and circular urban metabolisms where waste becomes a resource. Malta, with its geographic and climatic context, is uniquely positioned to lead in blue-green infrastructure, energy-positive communities, and soft mobility solutions like pedestrian-first urban areas. By leveraging its compact scale, Malta can pilot scalable models for regenerative island urbanism.

What key advice would you give to architecture students who aspire to make a positive impact through sustainable urban design?

Embrace systems thinking. Sustainability isn’t just about individual buildings; it’s about understanding and designing for the interconnectedness of ecosystems, social equity, and technology.

Stay curious, collaborate across disciplines, and always ground your designs in local contexts. Treat frameworks like LEED as tools to measure and optimize impact. Most importantly, view sustainable design as a lifelong journey – it’s about constantly learning, innovating, and adapting to new challenges.

Many companies are concerned about the costs of sustainable building practices. How can businesses strike a balance between upfront investment and long-term savings? Are there specific strategies or technologies that you believe offer the best return on investment for sustainability?

The perception of high upfront costs often overlooks the substantial lifecycle benefits of sustainable practices.

Investments in energy-efficient HVAC systems, solar energy, and water-saving technologies offer significant returns through operational savings. Incentives for green construction and certifications like LEED add further value by increasing property attractiveness and tenant retention.

Strategies like modular construction, passive cooling techniques, and smart resource management systems also reduce costs and ensure sustainability is a sound financial decision, not just an environmental one.

Apart from creating greener ecosystems, why is it worth for businesses to invest in sustainable building practices?

Sustainability isn’t just an environmental choice; it’s a strategic business advantage. Green buildings attract higher-quality tenants, improve employee productivity, and mitigate risks associated with resource scarcity or regulatory changes.

Moreover, investing in sustainability strengthens a company’s reputation, showcasing leadership in innovation and responsibility. In today’s market, sustainability drives growth, resilience, and differentiation. It’s not an expense – it’s an asset that positions businesses for long-term success.