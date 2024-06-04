Bands and musicians who are being evicted from a Birkirkara garage complex are being given a helping hand by Arts Council Malta to find new premises.

The plight of the bands was highlighted by Times of Malta last month.

The five-floor complex known as ‘Rampol’ on Triq J. Borg hosted dozens of bands since at least the early 2000s. Many were renting the garages at a rate of around €850 a year. But 21 garages were sold in April, leaving the musicians stranded.

Arts Council Malta said that it will be providing subsidies amounting to €1,500 for the first year, followed by an additional €600 for each of the subsequent two years. This comprehensive support package totals €2,700 per unit (band / lead musician) over a three-year period to help them secure new rehearsal spaces.

"By reducing the financial strain, the support will enable the bands to focus on their music, ensuring a smoother transition with greater stability and confidence," the council said.

Council chairman Albert Marshall underlined the importance of investment in the sector of alternative music.

He said musicians who work in this sector should be included in public funding schemes because by means of their experimentation and the originality of their creative output, they were providing a seminal contribution to the alternative music scene.

Some 25 bands and musicians have so far been evicted or received eviction notices.