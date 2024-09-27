Graziella Attard Previ’s article of September 15 (‘Yes to love, no to hatred’) draws attention to the issue of those who have same-sex attraction. I agree with her contention that, at times, such persons are shabbily treated and discriminated against.

Everybody deserves respect and understanding and everyone has the right to have his human dignity recognised and upheld, no matter their age, sex or situation.

Undoubtedly, there is room for outreach and dialogue with anybody who feels unjustly treated. Having said that, I feel that, in championing equality and human rights, the Malta Gay Rights Movement has overstepped the mark and claimed undeserved privileges that impacted the rest of the community.

To try to understand other persons’ difficulties and concerns is one thing, to give in to their demands unreservedly is quite another. As a person involved in politics, Attard Previ must be aware that the Labour Party has exploited the culture of entitlement to the hilt and has done its utmost to give in to the demands of vociferous lobbies and minorities so long as this modus operandi is translated into getting votes.

I hope that emulating such politics is not the strategy of the Nationalist Party.

Attard Previ claims that the legal rights they gained have not affected or decreased the rights of others. This is not the case. These laws were imposed top-down and without a fair and wide-ranging national debate on the unforeseen consequences of their introduction. By kowtowing to the LGBTQ+ agenda, the PN ignored and let down not only many of its own supporters but even many of those with Labour sympathies.

Although homosexuals deserve full respect for their human dignity, there is a glaring difference between heterosexual and homosexual sexuality. This is not a question of prejudice. Attard Previ tries to stifle criticism when she brands those who would disagree as homophobic.

One cannot forget Helena Dalli having a good laugh when she publicly boasted of duping Labour supporters by foisting gay ‘marriage’ and gay adoptions on the electorate, chortling that most grassroots supporters did not realise what ‘equality’ implied in the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto.

These laws were passed without consideration for the common good and were just done to win votes.

Laws must be based on the truth and not on sentiment or, worse still, political expediency. The word ‘love’ can be abused to mean anything to anybody. Rights must be linked to responsibility.

The word ‘love’ can be abused to mean anything to anybody - Klaus Vella Bardon

A society concerned about its future makes clear distinctions between the way people act and behave.

The LGBTQ+ agenda is anything but neutral and innocuous. We have reached the absurd stage where one can no longer say that the ideal

environment for children is when they are raised by a man and a woman. Time-hallowed terms like ‘mother’ and ‘father’ are now brought into question.

Children should have their innocence safeguarded. They should not be subjected to a so-called ‘sex-education’ that only serves to confuse them and render their passage of childhood through puberty more complicated than it already is.

The purpose of education is to promote the core values of human dignity and respect for others. The last thing we need is to sexualise our children prematurely. We are plagued enough as it is.

Finally, humility is the virtue that underpins all others. Pride leads us nowhere, especially when people try to kill rational, respectful debate and analysis.

Giving in to vociferous minority groups and pandering to unjust demands is not sound politics. When governments ignore the common good and the safeguarding of the vulnerable, we end up in the mess we are in now.

By embracing the same recipe of dishonest policies so well exploited by the current regime, the PN renders itself irrelevant.

Such politics is undeserving of the loyalty of those who seek the truth that, in turn, safeguards the common good.