Birżebbuġa’s old fuel storage is being decommissioned and has officially been declared free of gas.

This means it will no longer be listed alongside other sites subject to the ‘Control of Major Accidents Hazards’ (COMAH) regulations, the Environment Ministry said.

The tanks have been thoroughly cleaned and declared gas-free while the network of pipes connecting the tanks to each other as well as to the pier at Birżebbuġa and the dolphin of Marsaxlokk have been dismantled.

This important phase reduced risk of contamination.

Removal from the COMAH list means the site can no longer be used for fuel storage.

The site was vacated by Enemed who have relocated to Ħas-Saptan where fuel is being stored in underground tanks.

Enemalta will now see to the dismantling of the site and the eventual handover to Project Green who will eventually see to the regeneration of the area.

The project will restore the 180-metre-long bridge for residents’ use and a new structure of approximately 1,500m² will be built, serving as a pedestrian area with a deck and stairs ensuring access for swimmers while protecting the marine environment, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said.