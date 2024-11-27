As the festive season approaches, one of the most anticipated retail events of the year is almost here — Black Friday! On Friday, November 29, 2024, The Point Shopping Mall is gearing up to bring you the ultimate shopping experience with unbeatable offers, exciting promotions, and a festive atmosphere.

Black Friday at The Point promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an incredible selection of discounts and promotions across the mall’s vast range of stores. Whether you’re hunting for the latest fashion trends, electronics, beauty products, home decor, or gifts for your loved ones, you’ll find exclusive offers on top brands and must-have items throughout the mall.

To ensure you don’t miss out on any of the excitement, The Point will be extending its opening hours on Black Friday. The mall will open at 9am and stay open until midnight, giving you 15 hours to shop till you drop. And if you’re planning on making the most of the weekend, we’ve got you covered with extended hours on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 from 10am till 8pm.

With extra time to shop, you’ll have the freedom to explore every store, take advantage of the best deals, and find perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Plus, if you're in need of a quick energy boost after all the shopping, visit one of the mall’s many cafés or restaurants, offering everything from cozy coffee breaks to delicious holiday-inspired treats.

How to get the most out of Black Friday at The Point

Arrive early: Be the first to grab the best deals, especially with popular items that are expected to sell out fast.

Plan ahead: Browse your favourite stores online and make a list of the items you want to snag. This will help you make the most of your time in the mall.

Stay updated: Keep an eye on The Point’s social media channels for real-time updates on deals, promotions, and exclusive offers that will be announced throughout the day.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for the biggest shopping day of the year. We can’t wait to welcome you to The Point for a Black Friday experience you won’t forget!