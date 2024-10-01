On the occasion of the feast of St Francis of Assisi celebrated at St Francis church in Victoria on September 29, people − especially children − gathered at the church parvis for the blessing of animals by Fr Varghese Putenpurackal, OFM Conv.

In the afternoon, Fr Provincial Colin Sammut, OFM Conv., led a concelebrated mass, followed by the procession with the statue of St Francis by Wistin Camilleri along the streets of Victoria. When the statue arrived in front of Our Lady of Pompeii sanctuary, prayers were said for world peace and white doves were released as a sign of peace.

On Thursday, October 3, provincial vicar Fr Paul Darmanin, OFM Conv., will lead the translation of the relic at 6.15pm, followed by mass and the celebration of the Transitus of the saint – the annual celebration by Franciscans throughout the world of the passing of St Francis from this life to life with God.

On Friday, October 4, feast day, Canon George Frendo will celebrate mass for the elderly and sick at 9am, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will lead a solemn mass at 6.30pm. Mro Ivan Attard will lead the orchestra.