A man who was seriously injured in a boat fire off Delimara earlier this month has died, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The 46-year-old Żurrieq man was receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital following the November 6 incident, when he was found out at sea by rescue teams dispatched to put out the boat fire.

Armed Forces of Malta personnel and Civil Protection Department officials pulled him out of the water around one-and-a-half miles off the coast and then rushed him to hospital.

Twelve days on, and while still under receiving medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigation into the boat fire are ongoing.