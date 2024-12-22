Michael Caruana, the author of the book Ġorġ Borg Olivier: il-Bniedem, il-Politiku u l-Missier ta’ Malta Indipendenti, presented a copy of the publication to the leader of the Nationalist Party Bernard Grech. The book was published by the party on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Malta’s Independence.

Before presenting the book, Caruana stressed that the strength of this book lies in the gathering experiences of people who lived or were close to Borg Olivier. He shared some of these experiences with Grech.

Grech in turn said that from his meeting with the author, he could better understand the experiences that the former prime minister and leader of the Nationalist Party went through. He said that he could better understand the politician who was the father of independent Malta, adding that we have a lot to learn from Borg Olivier and, although he passed away 43 years ago, his examples are still all relevant to our times.

The official launch will be held at San Anton Palace on January 16

With his determination, knowing that he was on the right track, Borg Olivier left no one and nothing to give up, said Grech.

Caruana also presented a copy of his book to Alexander Borg Olivier, son of Ġorġ, who had been in Malta for some time. Alexander praised Caruana’s initiative which will bring to everyone who reads the book fond memories from the past.

Alexander is due to return to Malta in January to attend the official launch of the book to be held at San Anton Palace on January 16 under the patronage of the President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono.

The book is being sold from the Nationalist Party HQ for a donation of €25.