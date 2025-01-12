The BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir was one of the protagonists of the Joseph Calleja Christmas Special, held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali on December 20.

Comprising 40 young singers, the choir delivered enchanting performances during the star-studded evening, earning admiration for their angelic voices.

Under the direction of Gillian Zammit, the choir had been rehearsing since mid-October for the concert. Their performances included festive classics like Walking in the Air, Angels We’ve Heard on High, and The First Noel.

The Christmas Special also featured performances by international sensations Il Volo and local stars Clara Calleja, Aidan Cassar and Destiny Chukunyere.

To honour the children’s hard work and contribution, BOV hosted a special thank-you party for the choir at the BOV Centre Internal Street. Several of the concert’s stars, including Calleja himself, attended to show their appreciation.

Every choir member received a personalised memento signed by their director, as well as by the tenor, Aiden and Destiny.