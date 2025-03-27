A 14-year-old boy was granted bail on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated theft charges pending sentencing.

It is understood that the boy, who cannot be named by court order, was caught stealing at a playground in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq and held by bystanders until the police came for him.

During the police investigation, it emerged that the teenager had stolen other things - consisting mostly of cash and electronic devices - on other occasions from people at the playground and the surrounding area. The total value of the stolen items exceeded €2,000.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

In court, the prosecution presented a list of stolen objects and their respective owners. The police will be returning the objects to their owners.

Defence lawyer Herman Mula requested bail on behalf of his client, asking the court to impose the minimum conditions on the boy.

The prosecution insisted he should be made to sign the bail book at least once a week at the weekend.

The court upheld the bail request against a €3,000 guarantee.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech asked the boy’s father, who was present in the courtroom, whether he would be willing to step in as a guarantor, which he did.

He was ordered to sign the bail book once a week.

The court also upheld a request by the prosecution and the defence and ordered a ban on his name and that of his victims.

The magistrate warned him against breaching the bail conditions.

“You’re still 14. Don’t start going down this road because it will be very difficult to get back on track.

"Focus on your studies and not these shenanigans," the magistrate told the boy before he left the courtroom.

Lawyer Brendan Hewer prosecuted on behalf of the AG’s office, assisted by police inspectors Nico Zarb and Jonathan Cassar.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis also assisted the accused.