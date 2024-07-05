A nine-year-old boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital yesterday evening after he fell out of a window of a Luqa home.

Police said the incident happened at around 8.15 pm on Thursday evening in Triq Wied in-Noqor in Luqa, with initial investigations indicating that the boy had fallen from a height of two storeys.

The boy was assisted by a medical team on site before being rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has opened an inquiry into the incident. A police investigation into the matter is still ongoing.