The Gozo Business Chamber and San Lawrenz local council organised a business breakfast to discuss the significant impact of culture on Gozo’s social and economic landscape.

The keynote speaker was curator and architect Elyse Tonna, who highlighted the vast potential of the creative sector for Gozo. Her address undescored the importance of interdisciplinarity, collaboration and sustainability within the sector, emphasising Gozo’s unique cultural and creative identity and the crucial role of volunteerism in cultural development.

Tonna recommended for a localised approach, encouraging collaborative investments that support Gozo’s growth as a distinctive cultural region.

A panel discussion followed, which included presentations by Gozo region cultural manager Naomi Galea, La Stella Philharmonic Society president Michael Formosa, Leone Philharmonic Society president Michael Caruana, Gozo Ministry’s cultural heritage director John Xuereb, Gozo Ministry’s tourism and economic development director Ronald Sultana and San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa.

The business breakfast was also addressed by Gozo Business Chamber president Michael Galea, Gozo Action Foundation chairman Joe Cordina and Gozo Business Chamber CEO Daniel Borg. Each speaker affirmed the important role of cultural initiatives in enhancing Gozo’s economic and social landscape.

The event was part of ‘Enhancing the Rural, Artistic Characteristics of San Lawrenz’ project, financed by the Leader Programme which is supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.