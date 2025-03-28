The PN claimed on Friday that several businesses were facing increased difficulties in using the new customs IT system.

"The new customs system is riddled with problems and shortcomings, and it is not reliable. This is disrupting their operations and wasting valuable time, while also upsetting their workflow dynamics," spokesperson Graham Bencini said.

Among others, processes that until recently were done electronically, such as dispatch notes, were now being written by hand due to ongoing issues with the system, he said in a statement.

Companies that spoke to the PN said they were not given adequate training on the new system, and the test environment was only sent to them three days before the live system was launched, Bencini added.

"Even customs officials themselves were not given the necessary training to ensure the transition to the new system was as smooth as possible.

"One understands that new systems may come with some teething problems, but it is unacceptable for a new system to set us back instead of moving us forward with the times."