Maltese technology named IRRIGOPTIMAL®, designed and developed by the company Wes Trade, and making use of Artificial Intelligence, is revolutionising digital agriculture at global level. After the recent success at the G7 for Agriculture in Siracusa and the showcase at FAO World Food Forum 2024 IRRIGOPTIMAL® received several international awards and is currently deployed in several continents from Asia to the Caribbean Countries and South America.

Last March 12, Wes Trade and its local partner JL Plantation Ltd launched the IRRIGOPTIMAL® Digital Agriculture Program in Ghana with the first installation of a series at the presence of national and regional authorities. The event was an opportunity to meet local farmers and agriculture schools and show them the technology. During the ceremony there was the opportunity to sign also two important MOU with University of Cape Coast and University of Ghana where two installations of IRRIGOPTIMAL® will follow up in the next month. At the event among the distinguished national, regional and local political and social authorities including the High Commissioner of Malta in Ghana Hon. Jean Claude Galea Mallia and the Ambassador of Barbados Hon. Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland where WES TRADE signed a contract with Barbados Ministry of Agriculture too.

Signature of the MOU with University of Cape Coast and University of Ghana.

A deployment plan of IRRIGOPTIMAL® spread into the country started and will go along for the full 2025 touching the main local regions and specific local crops. The system is capable of reducing significantly the water used for irrigation predicting the right amount of water needed in the next days on the basis of a very complex Artificial Intelligence-based model using weather and soil data, phenological stage of the crop and other information. Also the system is capable of predicting the environmental conditions for disease and pest spread so to anticipate actions for not losing yields. IRRIGOPTIMAL® is also able to monitor live nutrient trends and recommend a leverage usage of fertilisers.

In Malta the deep collaboration with Prof. Everaldo Attard from University of Malta and MAFA is running with a large program for local farmers where lead companies such as Delicata Winery, Koperattiva Produtturi taz-Zebbug Limited and Magro brothers will experiment the technology with several local farmers in Gozo and Malta and with an area managed by WES TRADE in Ghammieri AgriHub which is dedicated to enhanced experimentations on digital agriculture.

“We are very proud to bring this Maltese excellency around the world,” commented Alessio Bucaioni and Daniele Rosa founders of Wes Trade who attended the ceremony. “We express our thanks to all local entities and people that contributed to this success starting from High Commissioner Hon Galea Mallia who introduced us in Ghana to the right people and Dr Lindsay, the owner and co-founder of JL Plantation. We could not find a better partner than him with a deep love for his country and with the willingness to digitalise agriculture in favour of local communities."

Presentation of IRRIGOPTIMAL to local farmers in Ghana.

New installations of IRRIGOPTIMAL® in Ghana are scheduled in the next months and a Digital Agriculture control room will be created in Accra to serve local communities for several type of crops with data and forecast based on IRRIGOPTIMAL® predictions.