For the sixth year running, my team and I at the Nationalist Party have organised a campaign to amplify the voices of those who often go unheard. By creating a platform for people to share their experiences, we aim to bring injustices to light and take the first step toward addressing them.

This year’s events, starting tomorrow, include visits to Corradino Correctional Facility and the clergy home, where we will honour resident priests with small gifts and letters of gratitude for their lifetime contributions to social justice. The Church, as a pioneer in this area, deserves recognition for its role in promoting fairness and compassion.

On Thursday, we will mark Social Justice Day with a plenary conference led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia.

We will wrap up the campaign on Friday with a social event recognising three remarkable individuals from different fields who have quietly dedicated their lives to building a fairer, more equal society.

Throughout this week, we want to highlight the stark contrast between those enduring hardship and those who unjustly claim a far larger share of society’s resources than they need. This imbalance shows how far we are drifting from the principles of fairness and humanity.

We must not overlook the struggles of foreign workers in Malta, whose difficulties are often downplayed. Many of these workers face unjust treatment, precarious jobs and even homelessness when they fall on hard times. Are we treating them fairly or are we exploiting them?

It is disheartening that those who mistreat foreign workers often quote Christ’s words: “I was a stranger, and you welcomed me.” While it is true that foreign workers should adapt to our culture, we must never abuse them or treat them as second-class citizens.

What about ex-prisoners who want to rebuild their lives after serving their sentences? Will we continue to judge and condemn them? Will we give them a fair chance in the workforce? NGOs do crucial work to support these individuals and their families but our society needs a shift in mentality if we really want to promote rehabilitation and reintegration.

These people are victims of an economy that crushes entire sections of society underfoot.

Our mission remains clear: putting people at the centre and ensuring everyone has a fair chance to succeed. That means tearing down the barriers that divide us and creating a society rooted in equality, inclusivity and human rights, where everyone gets what they rightfully deserve. We must also recognise individuals’ talents and place them in roles where they can contribute meaningfully to the common good.

In the end, why are we here if not to serve humanity? Even small actions taken from home can move us toward greater social justice. But, to achieve meaningful change, we need full collaboration at every level.

Let us work together to build a society that treats everyone with dignity, respect and fairness.

Ivan Bartolo is a Nationalist Party MP, a member of parliament’s Social Affairs Committee and PN spokesman on social and affordable accommodation.