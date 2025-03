A vehicle drove a motorcycle after an accident, footage which surfaced on Wednesday on Malta Disastru Totali shows.

The video shows the motorcyclist kicking the vehicle afterwards.

It is not clear when or where the incident took place.

The video was shared on the Facebook page of Malta Dizastru Totali

The motorcyclist was accompanied by a young passenger. They were unhurt.

Police said there were no reports over the last few days relating to the incident.