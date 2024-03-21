MEP David Casa has lamented the lack of "safeguards or controls over whom the Labour government chooses to spy on” as he called on the European Commission to give the Surveillance Directive priority in its next mandate.

In a in a letter to European Commission President Von Der Leyen in her capacity as the EPP’s lead candidate for Commission President in the next mandate, Casa said recent negotiations on the Media Freedom Act exposed significant vulnerabilities in the legal framework that regulates the circumstances under which citizens can be spied upon.

He said the Media Freedom Act ran into controversy because it attempted to introduce robust safeguards on when journalists can be placed under surveillance.

“What does not seem to be fully appreciated is that right now when it comes to citizens generally there are no safeguards at all at an EU level on whom can be placed under surveillance and in what circumstances.

"This should change. Citizens should have peace of mind that their private communications are protected, and that it is only in serious and justified circumstances that the protection is lifted.

"Most importantly these decisions should not be in the hands of politicians,” claimed Casa.

He said that in Malta surveillance is regulated by the Security Service Act, and can be authorised against any citizen by the Minister of the Interior or the Prime Minister.

“The absence of judicial oversight is extremely troubling and in effect means that there are absolutely no safeguards or controls over whom the Labour government chooses to spy on”.

Mr Casa stated that an EU directive on the matter would introduce minimum standards that would protect citizens across the bloc but also give evidence collected in this manner more weight in court when such surveillance is genuine.

He called on Commission to prioritise this work in the new mandate.