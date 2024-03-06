Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a concelebrated mass with eight Catholic Action ecclesiastic assistants at the Catholic Action headquarters in Victoria to mark three intentions: a month since the death of Catholic Action diocesan president Carmel Attard, the 95th anniversary of the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi’s birth, and prayers for the energising of this laity organisation, which was so close to Mgr Cauchi’s heart.

Although it was not really easy to understand the reason for Attard’s death, we should strengthen our hope – and faith – in the Risen Christ. Referring to the day’s readings, Mgr Teuma offered Carmel as a clear exemplar: he was always available to others in time and other resources. “I am certain he is now happy since his life was a continual offering,” Mgr Teuma said.

He ended his address by encouraging Catholic Action members to pray and do their utmost so that this precious gift can expand ever more in the diocese, offering its services to more individuals who needed it.

The Attard family, who were present for mass, expressed thanks for such a strong message. A guitar group from Għarb, led by Bernardette Vella, played during mass.

After Mass, Mgr Teuma held a discussion session with the Catholic Action assistants about the organised scheme of teachings for regular Catholic Action meetings.

He invited them to come out with innovative ideas in a bid to attract new members.