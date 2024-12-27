A consultative committee for Malta’s new state science agency, Xjenza Malta, should not be controlled solely by the responsible minister, a sectoral lobby group has said.

The Malta Chamber of Scientists said it would like the committee to feature representatives from the University of Malta, MCAST and the science, research and economy sectors.

Currently, the responsible minister has sole authority to appoint all committee members.

Xjenza Malta was established earlier this year as Malta’s official scientific agency, succeeding the Malta Council for Science and Technology. It is led by Silvio Scerri, who previously led ARMS Ltd as CEO after having served as chief of staff to then-minister Manuel Mallia.

In a statement, the Chamber of Scientists said the agency was a positive development and had the potential to help Malta develop into a “hub for scientific excellence and position it as a key player on the global research stage.”

However, the Chamber noted that none of the suggestions it made to Education Minister Clifton Grima and Research Parliamentary Secretary Keith Azzopardi Tanti were included in the final law establishing Xjenza Malta.

Apart from its suggestion to make the consultative committee more representative, the Chamber would also like legislation amended to require the agency’s Chief Executive Officer to have experience in local research, a proven track record in managing research projects and preferably a doctoral degree in a science-related field.

The Chamber has also called for legislation to be broader in scope. Currently, it specifically highlights space studies and collaborations with the European Space Agency but does not cite any other scientific sectors.

“Other scientific fields are equally critical for addressing climate change, pollution, energy resources, geohazards, food security, and biodiversity—issues with significant socio-economic impact,” the chamber said.

It has also called for simplified visa processes and support for researchers from non-EU countries to encourage them to work in Malta.

While the legislation allocates funding for academic exchanges, the Chamber noted that such initiatives are already supported through established EU programs like Erasmus+.

“Increasing funds for underfunded areas, such as research infrastructure and long-term projects, would maximise their effectiveness and ensure Malta remains competitive in the global research landscape,” it said.

“The Malta Chamber of Scientists remains optimistic about the potential of Xjenza Malta and is eager to collaborate with the government to refine its strategy. By addressing these considerations, Xjenza Malta can serve as a transformative force, enabling Malta to achieve scientific excellence and contribute meaningfully to global innovation,” the Chamber concluded.