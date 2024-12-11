Bjorn Callus has been appointed permanent secretary at the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works.

The Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary said Callus joined the public service in 2009 as EU Fund Officer and served in several positions including that of EU Fund Manager, Senior Policy Officer, Technical Attaché, as well as Director General of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Directorate. He holds a Bachelor’s degree and a Master’s degree in European studies.

Godwin Mifsud, the former permanent secretary at the Transport Ministry will move to the Economy Ministry, replacing Nancy Caruana, who is retiring.

The post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Inclusion and Volunteering will be assumed by Anthony Gatt, who was permanent secretary at the Ministry for Energy and Water. Joseph F. Caruana will now serve as Permanent Secretary within that ministry.

Due to changes in the composition of ministries, Permanent Secretary Christopher Cutajar will be serving as Permanent Secretary within the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism.