The ManageEngine IT Roadshow is an annual global series of IT conferences organized by the leading software manufacturer. Designed to showcase cutting-edge solutions and best practices in IT management and security, the event brings together industry professionals from around the world. This year, the roadshow will take place in St. Julian's on October 1, 2024, from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, at the Corinthia St. George's Bay Hotel.

This highly anticipated event is specifically designed for IT professionals, including Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Officers (CIOs), Heads of IT departments, IT Managers, Systems Engineers, Data Protection Officers (DPOs), IT Security Managers, IT Auditors, and anyone involved in the Information Technology sector. Attendees will gain insights into the latest trends, emerging technologies, and solutions provided by the rapidly expanding portfolio of ManageEngine.

The roadshow will feature six key thematic sessions led by ManageEngine product experts, who will provide in-depth insights into strategies for effective prevention and response to security incidents, network and infrastructure protection, centralized device management, helpdesk optimization, automation, and more. These sessions will also focus on simplifying routine tasks and addressing the everyday challenges faced by modern IT departments.

In addition to these informative presentations, the event will showcase IT leaders from top companies who rely on ManageEngine’s solutions. These executives will share their real-world experiences, demonstrating how ManageEngine products have transformed their daily operations, enhanced efficiency, digitized processes, reduced operational costs, and boosted productivity.

The ManageEngine IT Roadshow in Malta represents an unparalleled opportunity for local IT professionals to stay ahead of the curve, network with industry experts, and explore practical solutions for the challenges faced in today’s IT landscape.

Registration for the event is free, but spaces are limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible to secure their spot. For the detailed event agenda, speaker profiles, and to register, visit https://zurl.co/2ZQ1.