Advent is a season of anticipation. For me, it is a magical time, a time when Christians await the joyful celebration of Christ’s birth. It offers an opportunity to take stock of the year that is ending and to reflect on the momentous life-changing event of Christmas.

For Christians it should be a period marked by hope and transformation. Few writers understood the beauty of hope and waiting as deeply as G.K. Chesterton. Known for his profound insights and boundless gratitude for the gift of life, Chesterton saw waiting not as an inconvenience but as a gift – a time brimming with possibility and spiritual renewal.

Chesterton’s hope was anchored in the Incarnation, the mystery of God becoming man so that humanity might be united with him. This belief infused Chesterton’s life with joy and optimism.

Chesterton’s life was marked with “a hope which sprang from his lifelong gratitude for the gift of human life”. His exuberant character and remarkable genius made him see with utmost clarity what we all too often overlook and take for granted.

The aim of life is appreciation; there is no sense in not appreciating things; and there is no sense in having more of them if you have less appreciation of them. - G. K. Chesterton

For believers like him, this perspective transforms Advent into an opportunity to joyfully prepare for the ultimate journey: the eternal glory of heaven.

With this spirit of appreciation and anticipation, Chesterton insisted that we should make the most of the time we are blessed with as we journey through life. Looking back, it is also sobering to appreciate that what we thought were unhappy obstacles were in the long term, providential opportunities.

Chesterton was very aware of this as he dared us to control our natural tendencies to make comparisons and moan that things could be better. Above all, he reminded us not to take things for granted and wallow in the morass of entitlement.

Chesterton’s insight challenges us to see waiting not as an inconvenience, but as a chance to rediscover gratitude and awe. In a culture obsessed with instant gratification, and lack of awareness of the mystery of life, we can lose sight of life’s deeper joys.

Advent reminds us that now is good. Contentment in the present moment is not only possible but necessary. Chesterton said: “The aim of life is appreciation; there is no sense in not appreciating things; and there is no sense in having more of them if you have less appreciation of them.”

Sadly, the corrosive culture of materialism, fuelled by relentless advertising, makes us feel unhappy and discontented far too often.

As Christmas approaches, especially as Christians, we must ask ourselves: what is the purpose of Advent? Is it just a season of partying and looking forward to material gifts? This should in no way be interpreted as a denigration of the welcome spirit of goodwill and celebration with family and friends.

However, Advent is more than that. It teaches us to be content and appreciate what we already have, rather than focus on what we lack. It is also a reminder of how we should make ourselves open up to the need of so many others less fortunate than us.

Above all, it is a time for God to shape our hearts, transforming us into who he created us to be.

