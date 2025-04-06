For Christians, Lent should be a time of reflection on the mysteries of life. Undoubtedly many of us wrestle with the enigma of the presence of evil that has long perplexed theologians and philosophers alike.

Where is God in all This? by Leonard Cheshire

In facing this mystery, I was privileged to come across the inspiring book of World War II hero, Leonard Cheshire VC, titled Where is God in all This? His perspective is deeply shaped by his wartime experiences, particularly as a WWII pilot and later as a witness to the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki. He witnessed profound suffering and the consequences of moral failure head-on.

Cheshire begins by acknowledging the undeniable reality of evil in the world. His reflections invite us to grapple with the profound issue of why suffering and evil exist in a world governed by a benevolent Creator. He confronts this enduring question with remarkable honesty and humility. Cheshire’s insights are drawn from his personal experiences and spiritual journey.

One of the central themes in Cheshire’s reflections is the concept of free will. He argues that much of the suffering in the world stems from the misuse of human freedom. In granting humanity free will, God allowed for the possibility of love, creativity, and moral growth – but also for the potential of evil. Cheshire suggests that the gift of free will is both a blessing and a great responsibility. It can also lead to selfishness, cruelty and harm.

While free will can lead to evil, it also empowers us to choose love, justice, and mercy

Yet, rather than leading him to despair, this reality deepened his sense of compassion and his commitment to alleviating suffering. Cheshire’s life work and reflections remind us that while free will can lead to evil, it also empowers us to choose love, justice, and mercy.

Another significant aspect of Cheshire’s reflections on evil is his exploration of the redemptive potential of suffering. He does not claim to have definitive answers. However, he emphasises that suffering can be transformative.

Through his work with disabled individuals and the establishment of the Cheshire Homes, he witnessed how pain and adversity often reveal the resilience of the human spirit. Cheshire reminds us that suffering, while not inherently good, can become a context for growth, empathy, and profound acts of love.

He admits that human beings are limited in their ability to comprehend the full scope of God’s purposes. This humility is central to his theology. Rather than offering simplistic explanations, Cheshire invites readers to embrace the mystery of God’s ways while striving to live with faith and compassion. In this sense, the question of “Where is God in all this?” becomes less about finding definitive answers and more about seeking God’s presence in the midst of pain.

Ultimately, Cheshire’s reflections on the presence of evil offer a message of hope. While suffering remains a mystery, it does not negate God’s love. Instead, it calls us to participate in healing and redemption. By confronting evil and suffering with courage and compassion, we become instruments of God’s grace in a broken world. He practised what he believed, and with his deep sense of solidarity and compassion reached out to help the disadvantaged.

In Where is God in all This?, Cheshire challenges us to face the enigma of evil, not with despair, but with faith, hope, and a commitment to love.

klausvb@gmail.com