This evening, the Jubilee Year 2025 will be inaugurated in the archdiocese of Malta and the diocese of Gozo. This follows the official inauguration of the Holy Year by Pope Francis on Christmas Eve, marked by the opening of the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The Jubilee Year marks a significant milestone for the Catholic Church. Pope Francis has invited faithful around the globe to reflect on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope” during this year. This sacred journey calls for a renewal of faith and a recommitment to spiritual growth. In a world grappling with profound challenges, this theme guides individuals and communities toward unity, compassion, and transformative action.

In this sacred time, hope becomes a beacon for those who feel lost, forgotten, marginalised, or burdened by despair. It challenges us to rekindle the light within and extend its warmth to others, particularly to those experiencing feelings of hopelessness.

As pilgrims of hope, believers are encouraged to walk paths that lead to a deeper relationship with God, while fostering connections with others. This pilgrimage is not confined to a physical journey; it transcends borders, cultures, and creeds, uniting humanity in a shared hope and purpose.

Christian hope is more than mere optimism; it is a profound trust in the possibility of a better tomorrow. It is rooted in faith in the unfailing love of God, and sustains us through trials and tribulations, providing a sense of purpose and direction.

The Jubilee Year reminds us that hope is not only a personal virtue, but also a communal responsibility. In a particular way, it encourages us to be instruments of God’s grace and mercy, and be witnesses of hope to those whose life seems obscured by shadows of hardship and pain, those who feel hopeless. We are called not only to possess hope but to share it, becoming beacons of encouragement and resilience for others.

Here are ways we can embody the Jubilee spirit:

Listen with compassion: many who feel hopeless carry their burdens in silence and alone. A listening ear can be the first step toward healing;

Act with kindness: small acts of kindness – a kind word, a message, a genuine compliment, or a helping hand – can make a profound difference and instil hope;

Share the Good News: the Gospel is a message of hope – the love of Jesus Christ can bring light to the darkest situations;

Foster a sense of community: isolation breeds despair. We can bring hope by fostering inclusive and supportive communities, by healing the wounds of exclusion and division;

Advocate for justice: addressing systemic issues like poverty, inequality, injustice, corruption and abuse creates a foundation for hope to thrive;

Protect life: those who feel hopeless can sometimes think that life is not worth living. We should help the vulnerable by offering care and support, and by promoting their life and dignity, not by giving up on life.

The Jubilee Year is an invitation to work together towards a world where every life is valued, and every person is treated with respect. As pilgrims of hope, let us strive to make this year a testament to the power of hope – a force that transcends despair, renews hearts, promotes life, and unites humanity.

Mgr Joseph Galea Curmi is Auxiliary Bishop of the Malta Archdiocese.

j.galea.curmi@maltadiocese.org