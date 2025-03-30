There is great value in humility and simplicity. We are continuously distracted from what is essential and basic by the noise of contemporary life. We are being distracted from what is important and has long-lasting value. We are mesmerised by spectacular behaviour, glamour and shocking events. Everyone is affected by this, including business professionals, entrepreneurs and professionals in general who find themselves in a cycle of ambition, consumerism, and constant competition.

In preparation for Lent in 2015, Pope Francis recounted that one of the three temptations of Jesus in the desert was to create a spectacle. The story goes that Satan invited Jesus to cast himself from the pinnacle of the Temple so that people might believe him, seeing a spectacular miracle. But Christ refused the spectacle, doing simple things. He does things simply.

Living a simple life does not mean rejecting success, but redefining it in alignment with moral and spiritual values, seeking ethical responsibility and a sincere commitment to human dignity and the common good.

How much are people in business considering the dignity of work and the importance that business has a purpose to be of service to the community and society? How much are the needs of employees, customers and society put before self-interest?

Leading with humility fosters a culture of collaboration, care, and respect. It strengthens the sense of achievement and fulfilment. Business professionals simplify their lives by focusing on ethical business models that can contribute to the well-being of all stakeholders and not only the interest of the shareholders.

Excessive materialism and a predominant consumer culture create a real obstruction for what is important in life. In the early days of his pontificate, Pope Francis rejected the “throwaway culture” that prioritises profit over human dignity and the environment. Creativity and innovation can help to avoid wasteful spending, and enhance efficiency through investment that retains human development, and uplifts skilling and education over excesses and luxury. A simpler lifestyle leads to fuller satisfaction and frees the person from the pressure of following transient trends.

Blessed by Less: Clearing Your Life of Clutter by Living Lightly, by Susan Vogt.

In her book Blessed by Less: Clearing Your Life of Clutter by Living Lightly, Susan Vogt offers a strategy on how to live simply. Examples include eliminating clutter and excess possessions, simplifying your wardrobe, limiting buying habits, and spending more time in nature.

This is very much in line with the words, behaviour and actions of the pope, who leads by example, choosing to wear modest, humble clothing still fitting to the papacy, living in two rooms at Domus Sanctae Marthae, and using a modest car. This papacy’s radical changes show that a simple life does not mean living passively.

In pursuit of success, professionals often sacrifice time for family, community and themselves. A simple life calls for balance, meaningful relationships and an inward spiritual search.

Vogt remarks that living simply is a spiritual principle that is at the centre of Ignatian spirituality. The key of spiritual wellness is detachment from worldly things and avoiding distraction in one’s pursuit of our ultimate purpose in life – to deepen our relationship with God.

Living a simple life as a professional is not about rejecting ambition but redirecting it towards service, justice and love by means of leading with humility.

