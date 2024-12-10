As the festive season approaches, Gozo transforms into a haven of holiday spirit, offering a warm and vibrant celebration of Christmas. Throughout December, Gozo comes alive with dazzling decorations, including Nativity scenes and cribs in churches, village squares and private homes.

A particular highlight is Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, where participants in period costumes recreate scenes of the Nativity with live animals, crafts and market stalls. Also in Għajnsielem is a striking Christmas tree, adorned with thousands of glass bottles. These two particular events are organised by Events Team Għajnsielem, which is made up of volunteers and members of various entities in Għajnsielem.

The first Christmas tree was set up in Għajnsielem during the COVID-19 pandemic year. According to Franco Ciangura, the brain behind this structure, the height of the tree this year is more than 20 metres, while the width is eight metres. The number of glass bottles has been increased to 5,500, while the number of fairylights is 10,000 and that of LED bulbs is 14,000.

Ciangura said that without the help and dedication of the members of Events Team Għajnsielem, these two Christmas events would not materialise, and particularly thanked the Buttigieg and Ciantar families. He also thanked the Għajnsielem local council for its continuous support, the Gozo Ministry, Visit Malta, the Għajnsielem archpriest and other sponsors.

Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem was classified first as a Christmas destination according to a CNN site, while two years ago, the tree was classified the most beautiful Christmas tree in Europe.