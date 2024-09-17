Two cinema screenings of the film It Ends With Us will be held at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s and the Embassy Cinemas in Valletta on September 23 and 24 respectively, as fundraising initiatives in aid of Victim Support Malta.

It Ends With Us tells the compelling story of a woman’s relationship with a charming but abusive neurosurgeon. The relationship is upended when her first love suddenly re-enters her life, and she realises she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

The film will be showing on September 23 at 8.30pm and on the 24th at 6pm.

The screenings will be followed by a 30-minute talk by Victim Support Malta reflecting on the key theme of domestic violence, and raising awareness on the prevalence of this issue, while sharing information on available support.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Victim Support Malta, thanks to the support of KRS Releasing, Eden Cinemas, Embassy Cinemas and Sony.

To purchase tickets, visit edencinemas.admit-one.eu (for September 23) or embassycinemas.com (for September 24).

Victim Support Malta is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2006 that currently caters for the needs of over 400 individuals. The NGO provides support and assistance to victims of crime, such as domestic violence, sexual assault, harassment, physical assault and hate crime, among others. Its services include the provision of emotional support to assist victims in overcoming trauma following a crime (whether the crime has been reported or not), social work, information and support, and practical assistance.

VSM also offers support to younger victims (13+), as well as persons victimised by circumstance and indirect crime.

For more information on the services offered, visit victimsupport.org.mt, call on +356 2122 8333, or e-mail info@victimsupport.org.mt.