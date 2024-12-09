Opposition MP Toni Bezzina has dismissed claims of unauthorised absenteeism at his government job.

Bezzina has been under scrutiny following claims by Prime Minister Robert Abela that he regularly fails to show up for his job at the Public Works Department.

Over the past few weeks, Abela has repeatedly claimed that several Nationalist MPs have neglected their government jobs, often singling out Bezzina, the PN’s agriculture spokesperson, who is employed as an architect at the Public Works Department.

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, Bezzina said the claims were a “cheap” and “desperate” tactic to divert attention from the “phantom consultant” scandal involving ex-minister Clayton Bartolo and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Any absence from work due to my parliamentary duties is covered by a directive applicable to all MPs who are public officers or employed by government agencies - Toni Bezzina

Bezzina said that as is the case with other architects, he has permission to carry out private work.

Any such work carried out during office hours is taken from his leave entitlement, Bezzina said.

“Please also note however that in this private work, the briefs are handled not only by me but by 10 other architects, consultants and assistants who provide their services for the same office”.

Bezzina said any absence from work due to his parliamentary duties is covered by a directive applicable to all MPs who are public officers or employed by government agencies.

The PN MP said that to date, he has not been informed of any investigation by the Public Works Department into his conduct.

Abela claimed last week that the government is investigating his absenteeism.

“This in itself is a clear indication of the lengths of abuse and disrespect of rights which the prime minister would go to in order to divert attention from the case involving ex-minister Bartolo; his wife/personal assistant/professional consultant and Minister Clint Camilleri,” Bezzina said.

Bezzina said he would be replying to a complaint about the alleged absenteeism lodged by ex-OPM employee Neville Gafà with the Standards Commissioner.

Ex-Standards Commissioner George Hyzler once described giving government jobs to MPs as “fundamentally wrong.”