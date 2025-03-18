A big display of vintage and classic cars will be held at Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, on Wednesday morning, a public holiday, to raise funds for the Home.

The show is being organised by the Old Motors Club, which raised €3,760 in a similar show last year and over €2,100 in 2023.

This year's event will include the auction at 11am of an MG Midget roadster generously donated by a club member. The car will be displayed in the show. The funds will also be donated to the Home.

Vintage car parts will be for sale at a car boot sale.

Visitors will be able to take a ride on a vintage bus against a donation to the home.

Gates open at 9am. 

